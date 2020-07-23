International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,871,000 after buying an additional 255,212 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,407,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,569,000 after buying an additional 232,813 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

