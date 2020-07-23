International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $1,300,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $2,873,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $210.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.28. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

