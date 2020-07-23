International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Microvision during the second quarter worth $34,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Microvision during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microvision by 22.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.18. Microvision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Microvision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Microvision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

