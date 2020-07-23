International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.34.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

