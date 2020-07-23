International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $108,000 Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,713,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $7,922,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 225.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 2,049,771 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 35.1% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,808,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 1,508,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 147.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,260,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,612,000 after buying an additional 1,345,611 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWO. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Maxim Group cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

NYSE TWO opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

