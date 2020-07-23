International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $120,000 Stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 767.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%.

In other news, insider Robert C. Troccoli acquired 3,824 shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,456.32. Also, insider Robert C. Troccoli acquired 10,000 shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

