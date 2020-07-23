International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $144,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Barclays by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,325,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 477,807 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Barclays by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Barclays had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

