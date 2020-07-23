International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $37,000 Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.74. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSS. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

