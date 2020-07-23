International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Metlife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,512 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,123,000 after purchasing an additional 209,218 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,439,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $478,086,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

NYSE MET opened at $38.42 on Thursday. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.