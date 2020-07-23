International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,720,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 311,132 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter worth about $8,317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,889,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 609,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 604.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,074,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,960 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WETF stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $596.78 million, a P/E ratio of -371.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WETF. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Wisdom Tree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

