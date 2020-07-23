International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Slack by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slack alerts:

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 28,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $746,472.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,511 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,190.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,304,610 shares of company stock worth $76,115,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. FBN Securities started coverage on Slack in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

NYSE WORK opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion and a PE ratio of -21.64.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.