International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $112,938,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,889,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after buying an additional 1,795,294 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,235,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after buying an additional 1,711,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after buying an additional 1,518,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 581,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,033. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.