Invesco Ltd. Acquires 385 Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Telecom during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in China Telecom by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in China Telecom by 773.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in China Telecom by 25.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Telecom by 95.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Telecom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of China Telecom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Telecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

China Telecom stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. China Telecom Co. Limited has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.612 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from China Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.59. China Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.