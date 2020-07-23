Invesco Ltd. Acquires Shares of 27,271 Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of Mercantil Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in Mercantil Bank by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,078,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after purchasing an additional 78,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mercantil Bank by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercantil Bank by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mercantil Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mercantil Bank by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMTB. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

AMTB stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $570.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.47. Mercantil Bank Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 11.26%. Equities analysts predict that Mercantil Bank Holding Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Mercantil Bank Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

