Invesco Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,830 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

