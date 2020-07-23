Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,557 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 146.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 11.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 35.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $181.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $216.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

