Invesco Ltd. Buys 4,002 Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,475,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 427,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 111,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

In related news, Chairman James W. Ayers acquired 44,750 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $998,820.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,748,256.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 9,142 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $200,026.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,122.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. FB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.