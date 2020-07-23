Invesco Ltd. Buys 98,955 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 179.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,955 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.00 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of LBRT opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 3.55. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $472.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.43 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

