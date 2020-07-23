Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Penn Virginia worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 170.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 120,472 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 208.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 25.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PVAC shares. BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVAC stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Penn Virginia Co. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $166.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 3.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

