Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 325.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Medallia by 900.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Medallia by 1,337.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 7,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $169,661.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,789.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $889,464.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,137,748.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,054 shares of company stock valued at $12,414,361 in the last quarter.

Shares of MDLA opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of -17.91. Medallia has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

