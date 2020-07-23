Invesco Ltd. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLNE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 57,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 492,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 73,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

CLNE opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $494.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.01 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 6.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLNE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

