Invesco Ltd. Has $380,000 Position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,016 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,872.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TACO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.75 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $265.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.72. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.