Invesco Ltd. Has $385,000 Position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Redfin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Redfin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at $248,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,549 shares of company stock worth $2,545,204. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. Redfin Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDFN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

