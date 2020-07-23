Invesco Ltd. Has $393,000 Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 23,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

NYSE:GNK opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.95. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

