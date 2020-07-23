Invesco Ltd. Has $405,000 Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,623 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $152.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INBK. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

