Invesco Ltd. Has $413,000 Stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 220.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $293.93 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.