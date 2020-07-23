Invesco Ltd. Has $417,000 Stock Position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total value of $469,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,077.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,398,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

MYOK opened at $94.83 on Thursday. Myokardia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

