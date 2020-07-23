Invesco Ltd. Has $431,000 Holdings in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.35% of Scorpio Bulkers worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,771 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares during the period.

SALT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of SALT opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.28. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $77.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 35.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

