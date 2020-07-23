Invesco Ltd. Has $433,000 Position in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 358.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.33% of At Home Group worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOME. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 5,780.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 903,407 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 414,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. At Home Group Inc has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $561.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.19). At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOME. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

