Invesco Ltd. Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.49% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.75. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MITT. ValuEngine raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

