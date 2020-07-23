Invesco Ltd. Invests $426,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 692.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.52. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

