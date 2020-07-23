Invesco Ltd. Purchases 70,173 Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 141.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.20% of Tenneco worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,898,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tenneco by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,349,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 733,397 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,899,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenneco by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 458,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Tenneco from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

TEN stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $471.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.87. Tenneco Inc has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

