Invesco Ltd. Purchases Shares of 54,830 Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 76.1% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,115,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,373 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 39.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,117,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,723 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $12,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 49.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 513,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 477,275 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRRM opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Corp has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $116.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRRM. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

