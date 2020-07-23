Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Astronics worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Astronics by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 218,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 91,870 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Astronics by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Astronics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Astronics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 82.9% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 3,778,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ATRO opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $286.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.69. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.10). Astronics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $35,998.00. 14.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRO. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

