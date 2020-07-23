Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Fulgent Genetics worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLGT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $108,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $142,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CSFB decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 8,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $133,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,493.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,523 shares of company stock worth $164,131 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $421.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,956,000.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.