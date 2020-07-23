Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Cass Information Systems worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.90. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

