Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Origin Bancorp worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 49.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OBNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

