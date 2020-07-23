Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,147 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Equity BancShares were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Equity BancShares Inc has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity BancShares Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

