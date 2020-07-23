Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,540 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $7,584,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. ValuEngine raised AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Shares of AMC opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $420.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.70. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $941.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.06 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

