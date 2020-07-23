Invesco Ltd. Sells 17,005 Shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,005 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.19% of General Finance worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFN. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in General Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in General Finance by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in General Finance by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Finance by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

In other General Finance news, Director Larry D. Tashjian bought 8,500 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $41,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,370 shares of company stock worth $70,961 over the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on General Finance from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut General Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on General Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. General Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GFN opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. General Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.30 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Finance Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

