Invesco Ltd. Sells 22,077 Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,077 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Constellium by 29.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,494,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after buying an additional 1,912,594 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,428,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,939,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Constellium by 7,175.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CSTM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.04. Constellium NV has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium NV will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.