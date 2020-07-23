Invesco Ltd. Sells 89,270 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 89,270 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.15% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3,572.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 64,378 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 36,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,053 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFM opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

