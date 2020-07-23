Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $261,683,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $72,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,270,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,825,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,050,000. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

