Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,781,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,750,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after buying an additional 199,304 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,751,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after buying an additional 245,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in WillScot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in WillScot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. WillScot Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.97.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. WillScot had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $255.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

