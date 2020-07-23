iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.78

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 239954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114,203 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,361,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

