iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $26.58 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51.

