Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 2,944.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth about $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Itron by 331.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,800.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $25,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,744 shares of company stock worth $380,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

ITRI stock opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

