ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of ITT worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $3,458,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ITT by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ITT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in ITT by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its stake in ITT by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 10,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

