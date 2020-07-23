Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.00. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

