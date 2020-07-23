JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

About JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

